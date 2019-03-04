Hiqa finds issues of non-compliance at Aras Gaoth Dobhair



The health safety watchdog has found a number of issues of non-compliances at Aras Gaoth Dobhair Nursing Home.

The inspection was carried out in November of last year and details of the report were published today.

While a clearly defined internal management structure was in place, the arrangements for the governance and administration oversight for the centre required improvement.

Gaps were found within staff recruitment, appraisal and training, and in the arrangements to manage risk, maintain records, agree and implement policies and in the communication systems.

Volunteers were involved in the centre. A sample file reviewed contained a job description and letter from an external party confirming Garda clearance but a suitable written agreement and official Garda vetting clearance document was not in place.

Policies were not consistently implemented in practice such as policies on end of life and use of restraint.

The inspector concluded that the dining experience for all residents required much improvement as a social occasion.

The inspector was informed that fire safety training for staff and a number of simulated evacuation exercises had occurred throughout the year. However, gaps within fire safety training were found in the staff training matrix record.

Policies and procedures were in place to protect residents from harm or suffering abuse and to respond to allegations, disclosures and suspicions of abuse.

However, there was insufficient evidence to confirm that all staff had received training in relation to the detection and prevention of and responses to abuse.

Link to Full report here:

https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/0311-aras-gaoth-dobhair-06%20november%202018.pdf