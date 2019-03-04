Family don’t want soldier prosecuted over Bloody Sunday death

The son of Bloody Sunday victim Gerard McKinney has said that he and his family don’t want to the soldier who killed him prosecuted.

Mr McKinney was shot in the chest at Abbey Park in the Bogside.

Mr McKinney’s family said they have forgiven the soldier who shot their father, as four British army veterans may be charged later this month over the deaths of 14 people on Bloody Sunday.

Mr. McKinney’s son Kevin, who now lives in Donegal, was just 11 when his father was shot dead.

He says the British legal system is completely flawed, and that needs to change: