Twenty additional Gardai coming to Donegal has been described as a step in the right direction but still far short of what’s required to replenish the force to previous standards.

It’s estimated that a further sixty Gardai on top of the impending twenty would be needed to bring the number back up to what it was in 2008.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says when the cuts are taken into account, the phrase ‘extra Gardai’ isn’t a true reflection of the situation: