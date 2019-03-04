Donegal Midwife vindicated

Donegal Midwife Philomena Canning has said that she is both relieved and saddened after settling her case with the HSE.

Canning, who is suffering from terminal ovarian cancer, had sought damages from the HSE, who withdrew her indemnity insurance to practice as a midwife.

In 2015, her indemnity was restored by the HSE but it’s understood she has not returned to work as a midwife since.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Canning said that the case has been settled and that she is pleased with the outcome.

Ms. Canning said that it was first day in almost four-and-a-half years where she woke without a shadow over her: the shadow of having been wronged.

However Ms. Canning said that there is sadness too, knowing that her long-held ambition of bringing birth centres to the women of Ireland may never be realised.

Canning then thanked family, friends, and numerous people who had helped her with her campaign as well as her doctors.