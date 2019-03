Donegal Hoteliers say they’re as ready as they can be for Brexit.

The Government is being accused though of having a two-tiered tourism industry, which its policy is failing to tackle.

The Irish Hotels Federation, which is holding its annual conference in Kerry, says not every region of the country has had the same success.

Donegal Chairperson of Irish Hotels Federation Paul Diver says while uncertainty remains around Brexit, there is light at the end of the tunnel: