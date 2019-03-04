Official launch takes place of Donegal Connect

A new initiative has been launched at Donegal Airport to entice travellers and others associated with the county to come here for a 10 day celebration this Autumn.

The ‘Donegal Connect’ initiative is being delivered by Donegal County Council through the Donegal Diaspora project, working with a range of public and private sector organisations.

‘Donegal Connect’ will aim to strengthen links with Donegal people both on the island of Ireland and across the world by reaching out to them and inviting them to come home and connect again with the county.

The objective of the initiative is entice people to explore the county and discover what it has to offer, giving participants a first-hand experience of what it is like to live and do business in Donegal.

‘Donegal Connect’ takes place from 27th Sept to the 6th October.

More information is available on donegalconnect.com