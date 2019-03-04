Coleman: Time to move on from Declan Rice

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman wants to stop talking about Declan Rice.

The Everton defender admits he is disappointed the West Ham star, who played three friendly games for Ireland, has declared for England.

Coleman says it is now time to move on…

Meanwhile, The Donegal man is taking little pleasure from stalling Liverpool’s title challenge.

He helped Everton hold their Merseyside rivals to a nil all draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds now trail Premier League table toppers Manchester City by a single point.

Coleman says Everton need to concentrate on their own improvement…