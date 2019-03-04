Big celebrations on Church Lane after vital funding secured

There’s been celebration among Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter Committee after it secured €200,000 in funding to restore derelict buildings along Church Lane in the town.

The money has been allocated by the Heritage Council under the Historic Towns Initiative Fund and extensive work is expected to follow to improve the appearance of the buildings in the area.

Letterkenny’s Catherdral Quater Commitee has welcomed substantial funding allocated by The Heritage Council under the Historic Towns Initiative.

200,000 euro has been secured for extensive facelift works on buildings along Church Lane. The project represented Donegal as the county’s only applicant to the scheme, competing with other areas across the country for the funding.

The committee has described the cash injection as a major milestone and a tremendous boost, paying tribute to the hardwork of volunteers and support from local people in the area.

They’ve descrive it as the most momentous moment so far in a campaign to develop the Cathedral Quarter as a vibrant cultural, commercial and tourism area in the heart of Letterkenny.