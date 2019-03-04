Aldi announces fruitful new €7m deal with Ballybofey’s Mulrines

Aldi has agreed a one-year contract extension with Donegal-based premier juice producer Mulrines that will see the business provide over €7 million worth of Irish-made fruit juices and smoothies to Aldi’s 137 stores nationwide.

Under the new agreement, Mulrines will increase the volume of product it supplies to Aldi by over 20% year on year.

It will also see several new innovative products developed exclusively for Aldi customers, including a premium 100% Irish fresh apple juice.

Made from a blend of Irish grown Cox’s Pippen, Elstar and Jonagold apples, Specially Selected Irish Pressed Apple Juice will launch exclusively in Aldi stores in April 2019, retailing at €2.39.

Mulrines is one of Aldi’s longest serving suppliers in Ireland, partnering with Aldi since 2002. Since 2003, it has also worked with Aldi’s UK business and will supply 1.8m units of juice products to Aldi UK stores this year.

With production facilities and orchards in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal and Kill, Co. Kildare respectively, Mulrines has created first-class Irish fruit juices and smoothies since 1919.

It employs 180 people across production, sales and innovation roles. It is the only juice producer in Ireland that grows its own fruit, processes it and sells the finished product. This year, Mulrines is celebrating being in business for 100 years.