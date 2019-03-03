USL: Wins for Letterkenny Rovers, Derry City Res. and Bonagee United

There were three games down for decision in the Ulster Senior League this weekend.

On Sunday Letterkenny Rovers were 1-0 winners over Finn Harps Reserves. The game was scoreless at half-time but 10 minutes into the second-half Ryan McConnell headed home from a Lee Toland free kick.

Elsewhere on Sunday Swilly Rovers hosted Derry City Reserves. That one finished 5-2 in favour of the visitors with Derry’s Patrick Ferry and Jack Malone scoring 2 goals apiece and Cian McGarvey also finding the back of the net.

On Saturday night Bonagee picked up a 1-0 win over Fanad United with Garbhan Grant scoring the only goal of the game there.