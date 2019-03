Donegal picked up their first win in three games on Saturday night when they had a one point win over Armagh, 1-09 v 0-11.

Tyrone also won on Saturday night when they beat Cavan by 1-15 v 0-09.

Derry gained promotion to Division 3 as they maintained their 100% record in Division 4 with a win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

Highland GAA Correspondent Martin McHugh joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s Gaelic Football action…