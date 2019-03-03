Promotion was our main aim going into this year’s League – Damien McErlain

Derry made sure that they will be playing Division 3 football next year as they picked up their fifth win out of five over Limerick at the Gaelic Ground yesterday.

The 100% record will see them gain promotion from Division 4 after just one season. So far this year they have picked up wins over Antrim, London, Waterford, Wicklow and the aforementioned Limerick. Next up for Derry is a top of the table clash with fellow promoted side Leitrim, which will be a good warm up for when the sides meet in the Division 4 Final at the end of March.

Derry manager Damien McErlain spoke with Pauric Hilferty about gaining promotion…