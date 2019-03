Letterkenny’s Mark English is running in the Men’s 800m Final at the European Indoors in Glasgow this evening.

The race gets underway at 18.57 and will be a tough race for English as there will be 7 competitors instead of the usual 6 that you would see in indoor racing and he will be sharing a lane.

Patsy McGonagle gave his thoughts on last night’s semi-final and what he feels English needs to do in tonight’s final…

The race will be broadcast on BBC, RTÉ, Eurosport and more.