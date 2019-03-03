Horgan focuses on Harps recovery

After a challenging physical battle and the disappointment of defeat against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has been focusing on player recovery ahead of tomorrow night’s League of Ireland Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 8.00).

Harry Ascroft and Mark Timlin have been joined on the injury list by Sam Todd who missed the Sligo game with a foot injury. Gareth Harkin is a doubt for tomorrow night while Mark Coyle is unavailable due to exams and Sean Boyd cannot be considered because he is on loan from Shamrock Rovers.

“Look we have a number of lads with knocks after Friday night’s game never mind Harry Ascroft, Mark Timlin and Sam Todd who all missed the Sligo game. Gareth Harkin is definitely a doubt and we won’t have Mark Coyle due to exams and Sean Boyd because he is on loan from Shamrock Rovers. We won’t know the full extent of the situation until later in the day. It’s not ideal to be going to Tallaght against a team of Shamrock Rovers calibre having played a game on Friday night but we’ll get on with it now. It’s the only Premier Division match on and as a part-time team it has meant a number of players taking a half-day of work for the second Monday in a row which is difficult for them and their employers.”

Horgan is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenge against the Hoops who have seven points from four games played. Harps have two points from their four matches.

“Stephen Bradley has loads of options from defence to the forward line. That’s give Shamrock Rovers plenty of room to make changes after drawing with Dundalk on Friday night. They also have the advantage of being at home again whereas we will be on road on Monday from lunchtime. Rovers have a huge amount of experience and talent with the likes of Joey O’Brien, Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn, Aaron McEneff and Jack Byrne. So that is the scale of the challenge that faces us in Tallaght tomorrow night. We’ll complete our preparations today but it’s going to take a huge performance from everyone of our lads to take a positive result home tomorrow night.’

Injured: Harry Ascroft, Mark Timlin, Sam Todd

Doubtful: Gareth Harkin

Suspended: none

Unavailable: Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle