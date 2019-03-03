Convincing first win of the NHL for Donegal Hurlers as they beat Warwickshire

The Donegal Hurlers were convincing winners over Warwickshire in their bottom of the table clash on Sunday at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

The game finished 5-18 v 0-17 in favour of Mickey McCann’s men, which bodes well for them as they will face the English side again in the relegation playoff to see who will drop down to Division 3A and who will retain their Division 2B status.

Tom Comack reports on the game for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match Tom spoke with Donegal manager Mickey McCann…

Elsewhere in Division 2B, Derry will play Wicklow in a Promotion Playoff next week. Derry lost out to the Leinster side today by 2-16 v 0-16.

In Division 3A Tyrone beat Armagh by 3-16 v 1-16 to move into third place in the table.