Bronze Medal for Mark English at European Indoors Championships

Mark English claimed a Bronze Medal in the Men’s 800m at the European Indoors Championships in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

The Letterkenny man ran a 1.47.39, with winner Álvaro de Arriba from Spain winning Gold with a 1.46.83 and Great Britain’s Jamie Webb winning the Silver medal in 1.47.13.

Mark qualified for the decider following an appeal, after he was impeded in the semi final race yesterday.

This is English’s third European Championships medal, he won bronze outdoors in Zurich in 2014 and he won silver indoors in Prague 2015.