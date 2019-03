Donegal had a 1-09 v 0-11 win over Armagh in Division 2 of the National Football League on Saturday night.

Michael Murphy scored the only goal of the game on his return to action while Leo McLoone picked up the Man of the Match award in his first start this year.

Donegal can now look forward to the two week break and will face Cork in their next game on Saturday the 16th of March.

After the match, Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Tom Comack…