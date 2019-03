Tyrone have moved up to 4th in the standings in Division 1 of the National Football League following their 1-15 v 0-09 win over Cavan at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday night.

Tyrone led by double scores at half-time, 0-08 v 0-04, and then Peter Harte scored a goal for Mickey Harte’s side 15 minutes into the second half to make sure of the win.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the win, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte gave his thoughts to Francis…