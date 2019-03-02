Mark English into 800m European Final following Semi-Final controversy

Mark English has qualified for the Men’s 800m Final at the European Indoors Championships following some controversy in the Semi-Final in Glasgow.

English had initially finished 5th overall due to a collision during the race, but the British athlete in the race was disqualified which meant the Letterkenny runner was ‘Qualified by Referee’.

That decision was still not confirmed as all decisions in the race had to be reviewed due to an appeal, but thankfully for Mark English the decision stood in his favour. He will be in action on Sunday just before 7pm.