Facebook under fire for aiming anti-vaccination posts at parents

A Fine Gael TD has criticised Facebook for allowing anti-vaccination ‘propaganda’ to be aimed at parents.

Kate O’Connell says they urgently need to address the issue as children’s lives are being put at risk.

It comes as the latest figures show that cases of measles in Ireland last year increased by almost 250 percent, while cases of mumps have also gone up by 540 percent this year compared to last.

Both have vaccines that are available, and Deputy O’Connell says Facebook are feeding into the misinformation: