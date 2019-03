The Donegal Ladies are top of Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League following their 3-11 v 3-09 win over Tipperary on Saturday.

Karen Guthrie, Roisin Friel and Geraldine McLaughlin scored the goals for Donegal, which were all needed as a late fight back from Tipperary nearly undid Donegal’s 100% League record this year.

Tom Comack has the full-time report from Convoy and he was joined by Maureen O’Donnell to analyse the game…