The Donegal Ladies have kept their 100% record in this year’s LIDL Ladies National Football League intact by beating Tipperary in Convoy on Sunday by 3-11 v 3-09 and barring some very unfortunate circumstances, should have a spot in the semi-finals.

Karen Guthrie, Roisin Friel and Geraldine McLaughlin all found the back of the net for Maxi Curran’s side.

The Donegal Ladies manager spoke with Tom Comack after the win…

Tom also spoke with Donegal goalscorer Roisin Friel…