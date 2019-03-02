Donegal beat Armagh to go joint top of Division 2

Donegal had a one point win over Armagh in trying conditions at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Saturday night.

1-09 v 0-11 was the final score with a returning Michael Murphy scoring Donegal’s goal – a score which proved to be the all-important one at the end of 70 minutes.

Leo McLoone made his first start of the year for Declan Bonner’s men and picked up the Man of the Match award for his contribution.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly and match analyst Martin McHugh spoke at the final whistle…

Watch match highlights below!