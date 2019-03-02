Derry City and Strabane District Council lead cutting-edge climate adaptation plan

Derry City and Strabane District Council has teamed up with nursing students from Ulster University in a bid to increase awareness of the role healthcare professionals have in helping communities prepare for the impact of storms, heatwaves and flooding due to climate change.

Derry City and Strabane District council is leading a cutting-edge climate adaptation plan for the District area which includes a collaboration with nursing students from Ulster University to equip the next generation of nurses with the necessary knowledge about climate change and its practical impacts.

Climate Programme Manager, Cathy Burns says climate change is happening at a much faster rate than was anticipated with the latest projections showing global warming at +1.5 degrees above pre- industrial levels from the next 5 years onwards.

The repercussions of this locally she says will mean hotter, wetter weather, a greater risk of flooding, storms and heatwaves.

Ms Burns believes in such situations, healthcare providers play a vital role in terms of emergency response and treating people injured by such incidents.