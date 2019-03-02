Derry beat Limerick to gain promotion to Division 3

Derry have the maximum 10 points from 5 games in Division 4 of the National Football League following their latest win over Limerick on Saturday, which means their spell in Division 4 is over after one year.

0-13 v 1-05 was the final score down in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with Derry’s second half display winning the game for the Oakleaf County.

Limerick led by 2 points at half-time – 1-04 v 0-05 – but Derry kept them to a single point in the second half while scoring 8 points of their own.

Derry’s next game is in two weeks where they take on Leitrim in a top of the table clash.