A Donegal Deputy says he is alarmed at the lack of urgency by Minister Michael Creed in solving the calf export blockages and lairage capacity issues.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says given the crisis in the beef sector coupled with Brexit on the horizon and the large oversupply in the market currently, the Agriculture Minister should have taken action long before now.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture spokesperson says it is vital capacity at Cherbourg port is expanded: