Barry O’Neill steps down as Councillor at Fine Gael Convention



Donegal Councillor Barry O’Neill has stepped down as representative for the South Donegal Municipal District at last night’s Fine Gael Convention in Donegal Town.

The Ballyshannon man was first elected in 2004, and topped the poll in 2009 with 2,100 first preference votes.

He served twice as deputy mayor of Donegal County Council and stood in a By-Election to the Dail in 2010.

In his speech, Mr O’Neill said he had enjoyed every minute of his time in politics and loved every challenge that came before him.

He said he came from a family who never stood back from a challenge and always stood their ground.

Mr O’Neill said he made the difficult decision in order to concentrate on his young family and his broadcasting career.

He thanked everyone who helped him in his career and said he was glad to be able to serve the people of the area.

He did not rule out a possible return at some time in the future.