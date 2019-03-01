Tyrone Club Championship draw throws up big ties

Tyrone champions Coalisland have been handed a tough first defence of their title, after being drawn to face Ardboe in this year’s first round.

Thursday night’s draw threw up a number of attractive ties, the pick of them the local derby clash of Dromore and Trillick.

The Tyrone Championship is renowned as the most competitive in Ulster, with as many as eight clubs regarded as potential title winners in any given season. In fact, seven different clubs have lifted the O’Neill Cup in the past nine seasons.

“It’s a tough draw, but you’re only going to get tough draws in the Tyrone Championship,” said Coalisland captain Stephen McNally.

“There’s a different team nearly every year that goes on and wins it, so Tyrone is definitely the toughest of them all.

“You need that wee rub of the green and you need a fully fit squad with no injuries, and you need to be well focused and believe that you can go on and win it.”

Ardboe were beaten semi-finalists last year, and McNally sees the Rossas as a team on the way back to their glory days of old.

“Last year when Ardboe played Clonoe in Coalisland, I was very impressed with the way they set up. They’re young and very strong, and they have two or three county players at the minute. it will be a tough task to beat them

“In the league games that we have played, it has always been tough and hard-hitting, that sort of spirit that you want in football.

“It’s not going to be easy, as champions, you’re going to have a target on your back.

“We have a lot of strength in depth, and we have a lot of younger players coming through. Hopefully the can push on and get the experience through the league campaign and earn a spot on the team.”

Tattyreagh, who will play senior football for the first time in the club’s history in 2019, after winning successive promotions, were drawn against Edendork, a beaten semi-finalist last season.

The beaten finalists of 2018, Killyclogher, will take on Donaghmore.

LCC Tyrone SFC

Carrickmore v Derrylaughan

Killyclogher v Donaghmore

Eglish v Errigal Ciaran

Trillick v Dromore

Tattyreagh v Edendork

Dungannon v Omagh

Moy v Clonoe

Ardboe v Coalisland

Quarter-finals

LCC Tyrone IFC

Cookstown v Urney

Beragh v Loughmacrory

Moortown v Gortin

Clogher v Greencastle

Aghyaran v Augher

Newtownstewart v Pomeroy

Galbally v Strabane

Owen Roes v Stewartstown

LCC Tyrone JFC

Preliminary round

Drumquin v Aghaloo

First round

Brocagh v Fintona

Derrytresk v Kildress

Rock v Drumquin/Aghaloo

Killeeshil v Castlederg

Glenelly v Clann na nGael

Dregish v Eskra

Brackaville v Errigal Ciaran III

Drumragh v Killyman