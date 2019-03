Finn Harps lost out by two goals to nil to Sligo Rovers on Friday night at Finn Park in their North West Derby in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sligo went 2-0 up with goals from Romeo Parkes and Kris Twardek with Daniel O’Reilly getting Harps only goal of the game.

After the match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

Diarmaid also spoke with Sligo manager Liam Buckley…