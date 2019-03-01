New planning application submitted for five-screen cinema in Donegal Town

A new planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for a five-screen cinema in Donegal Town.

The application for the 714 seater cinema has been submitted by WJ Dolan Construction.

Planning for the development was previously refused but the rezoning of the land under the Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan has paved the way for the contractor to reapply.

Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District Councillor Micheal Naughton is hopeful further progress can be made this time: