HSE refuses to commit to long term future of Lifford Community Hospital

It’s been claimed that the future of Lifford Community Hospital is still in limbo after the HSE refused yet again to commit to its long term future.

At this week’s Regional Health Forum meeting, Cllr Gerry Crawford sought a commitment from the HSE that should future census figures demonstrate the viability of services there, would they commit to the hospitals retention.

However the HSE says the situation would be further reviewed post 2021, which has been their longstanding response to any query on the hospital.

Cllr Crawford says that’s deeply alarming: