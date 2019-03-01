GAA Preview – Declan Bonner says Armagh is another big game

After back to back defeats at the hands of Tipperary and Fermanagh in the National League, Donegal will seek to find their way again on Saturday night against Armagh in Ballybofey.

A win could send them back into a promotion battle while another defeat would leave them in a relegation fight.

Paddy McGrath is expected to be part of the panel while Michael Murphy could feature after been named in squad for last weeks defeat in Letterkenny.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Declan Bonner says the response in training has been good this week and they are targeting a victory on Saturday evening…