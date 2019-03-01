Driver in crash which three Donegal women died is jailed

A 32-year-old man who admitted dangerous driving causing the deaths of three Donegal women in a road crash on the N2 in Co Louth has been sentenced to six years in jail, with two years suspended.

According to today’s Irish Independent, Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court heard yesterday that Jason Rowntree, of Plantation House, Kingscourt, Co Cavan collided head on with another car at Aclint, on the Louth/Monaghan border on 21 July 2017.

69-year-old Margaret McGonagle, her 37-year-old daughter Mairead Mundy and their friend Rachel Cassidy Battles, 39, from Bruckless, Co Donegal were travelling in that car and were killed in the crash.

They were travelling home from Dublin Airport, having been on holiday in Turkey when the collision occurred.

Rowntree, who had no recollection of the accident, was seriously injured in the crash.

Rowntree pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving charge before Christmas at Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court.

Rowntree has also been disqualified for driving for 15 years