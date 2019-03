The Government has confirmed that twenty extra Gardai are to be deployed to Donegal.

It’s understood that there will be 15 new recruits and five experienced Gardai arriving to the county in the coming weeks.

They will be distributed among the Milford, Letterkenny, Buncrana and Donegal Town districts.

Former Mayor of Donegal, Noel McBride says with so much uncertainty still surrounding Brexit the extra Gardai can only benefit the county: