Concern has been raised over possible gaps in nursing and midwifery due to imminent retirements.

At this weeks Regional Health Forum meeting the HSE was questioned on what strategy is in place to ensure adequate nursing and midwives personnel into the future.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says nurses themselves are concerned at possible gaps in the service with many also forced to resign due to working conditions.

Councillor McMonagle says the HSE now needs to step up before it is too late: