Carthy to address rural neglect in Donegal visit today

Midlands Northwest MEP Matt Carthy is visiting Donegal today for a number of engagements.

He will speak at Donegal Sinn Féin’s annual general meeting this evening at 7.30pm in Dillion’s Hotel, Letterkenny.

Prior to the AGM the Sinn Féin MEP will visit with many representatives of Donegal’s tourism and enterprise sector and will also visit the award winning social enterprise Spraoi agus Spórt.

Ahead of his Donegal visit Carthy was critical of the Dublin-centric nature of current government policies

“We need to see tangible investments in rural communities, particularly those in border regions where the effect of Brexit will be felt most.”