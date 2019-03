John Downey is to be extradited from the Republic of Ireland, the High Court has ordered today.

The Donegal man and alleged IRA bomber is wanted there to face charges in relation to the murders of two British soldiers who died in a bomb attack in Enniskillen in 1972.

In November, John Downey was arrested at his home in Donegal on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in Northern Ireland.

Today the High Court ordered his extradition to Northern Ireland.