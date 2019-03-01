Action needed to combat surge in Measles virus, says Unicef

Action needs to be taken to halt the surge in the number of measles cases in the country, according to Unicef Ireland.

At least 21 cases of measles have been notified to the HSE since the beginning of 2019; seven cases are confirmed and the remainder are under investigation.

Seven were linked to the recently reported outbreak in Donegal. To date, none of the confirmed measles sufferers appear to have been vaccinated.

Executive Director at UNICEF Ireland, Peter Power, says vaccination is key to reducing the numbers.

He says it’s a worry that many people aren’t using it: