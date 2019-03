Three Donegal players were part of the successful Republic of Ireland youth home based side which lifted the John Coughlan Cup in Wales this week.

Milford’s Rory O’Donnell and Buncrana duo Aaron McDaid and Michael McFadden started both games.

On Tuesday, Ireland won the first game 1-0 and followed that with a 3-2 victory on Thursday.

McDaid scored the winner while O’Donnell was named man of the match.