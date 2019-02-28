Toland and Barrett line out in Ireland draw with Wales

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team secured an impressive 0-0 draw against Wales on Thursday afternoon in Spain.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started the game in Marbella while Amber Barrett was introduced with just over a half hour left in the second half.

Barrett had the games best opportunity and should have put Ireland ahead in the 67th-minute. 

The impressive Denise O’Sullivan turned and threaded a wonderful pass through to Barrett who raced on goal but under pressure from the goalkeeper Claire Skinner, she placed the ball narrowly wide. 

The sides will meet again next Tuesday.

