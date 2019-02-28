Teresa McDaid says Ireland seek progression at Euro Indoors

The European Indoor Athletic Championships start on Friday with north west athletes Mark English and Sommer Lecky set for qualifying action in the evening session.

English, who was a silver medalist at the 2015 European Indoors in Prague goes in the 800m heats just before 8pm.

The Letterkenny man has been in good form ahead of the championships running his fastest indoor time in four years at the recent Athlone International meet.

World Junior silver medalist Sommer Lecky will compete in her first senior major competition. The Finn Valley girl will be involved in High Jump qualifying after 7pm.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is the Irish Team Operations Manager, she’s been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…