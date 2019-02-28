Sligo Rovers have quality – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps renew their rivalry with Sligo Rovers on Friday night when the Bit O’Red come to Ballybofey.

Harry Ascroft and Mark Timlin remain on the Harps injury list and miss out again while Sam Todd has emerged as a doubt.

For Sligo, Ballybofey native Johnny Dunleavy will have a late fitness test along with Ronan Coughlan.

Ronan Murray returned to training this week and could join the squad for the first time. A decision will be taken on Friday.

Sligo were 2-1 winners on their last Premier Division visit to Finn Park in 2017.

Despite two defeats, Harps boss Ollie Horgan is expecting a big push to come from the visitors…