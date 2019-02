Friday night’s northwest derby at Finn Park between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers sees the continuation of a busy period for Harps.

It’s a hectic start to the campaign, Harps have a trip to Shamrock Rovers brought forward to Monday and then they entertain Cork City in Ballybofey the following Friday which will mean they will have played five games in two weeks.

Manager Ollie Horgan says they’ll deal with the task but it’s unfair on his players…