‘It doesn’t make sense’ – homeowner speaks out after burglary

The owner of a house in the Manorcunningham area which was subject to an aggravated burglary says he can’t understand why his home was targeted.

Two masked men, believed to be armed, gained entry to the premises at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon and ransacked the house before making off with a sum of cash.

William Lynch’s wife was in the house at the time of the burglary and was threatened by the intruders.

Mr. Lynch says his family are finding it difficult to comprehend what has happened:

Gardai are continuing their investigation and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Michael Harrison says two vehicles were seen in the area around the same time the incident occured and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them in the aftermath: