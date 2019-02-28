GAA Programme – 27/02/19

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack talks with Donegal minor football manager Gary Duffy and county U16 manager Luke Barrett ahead of their Ulster campaigns which start against Fermanagh this weekend.

Tom is also joined by Blaine Mulligan, manager of Colaiste Ailigh senior girls who are in All-Ireland School’s semi-final action on Thursday in Tuam and Enda Mannion manager of Gairm Scoil, Chú Ulladh senior boys who are playing in the Ward Cup Ulster Final.