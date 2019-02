Home and business owners in the Dunfanaghy area are being urged to attend tonight’s text alert AGM.

It’s getting underway in the Ozanam Centre at 8pm and guest speakers include Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace and Vanessa Clarke, text coordinator for the county.

Chairperson of the Dunfanaghy text alert scheme Michael McClafferty says the more people who sign up the scheme the more effective it will be: