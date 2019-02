It’s been claimed that Donegal is woefully unprepared for the consequences of a potential no-deal Brexit.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has hit out at the Government over what he says is the failure to reference what additional supports, if any, will be made available to Donegal as part of its Brexit Legislation.

He was speaking as the Government’s Brexit Omnibus Bill was debated in the Dáil yesterday and said that Donegal is simply not in a position to take any Brexit impact: