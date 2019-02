Three Donegal girls were part of the Maynooth side that were crowned third level Women’s Premier League Champions on Wednesday night.

Redcastle’s Eimear Lafferty captained the side to the 2-1 win over IT Carlow in Athlone.

Kerrykeel’s Caoimhe Walsh played the full game while Greencastle Emer Gillen was introduced for the closing stages.

Goals at the start of both halves from Lauren Kelly and Emma Byrne sealed a third success for the Kildare side.