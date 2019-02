The National Broadband Plan isn’t guaranteed to go ahead until the contracts are signed, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar has said it’s government policy that the programme should continue.

The final tender for the contract to provide broadband to rural areas is being examined at the moment.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar couldn’t guarantee that it will definitely go ahead when questioned by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty: