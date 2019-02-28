Concern over future of x-ray facilities at Donegal community hospitals

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for an overhaul of the HSE’s recruitment process.

Its after it emerged the radiographer serving community hospitals in Killybegs and Donegal Town has submitted their resignation leading to concern over the future of x-ray facilities at both community hospitals.

The current recruitment process in place means the position cannot be advertised until the post becomes vacant.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy says the HSE needs to act now to protect against the facilities being left without a radiographer for an extended period of time: